BUFFALO, N.Y. — Did you watch the NHL All-Star Game Saturday night?

Well, if you did, you helped make Buffalo the top viewing market for the 2019 NHL All-Star Game that was held in San Jose, California.

NBC Sports Public Relations announced Sunday afternoon the top markets:

1. Buffalo 5.9

2. Pittsburgh 4.7

3. St. Louis 3.0

3. Minneapolis-St. Paul 3.0

5. Las Vegas 2.7

The Sabres were well represented in the game.

Jack Eichel and the last man voted in, Jeff Skinner, both scored in the goal streak save challenge as part of the NHL All-Star skills competition, which took place Friday.

And on Saturday, they did it again, this time in the actual All-Star Game.