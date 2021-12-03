Buffalo to offer lifeguard training program to city teens

The city, along with the Buffalo Police Athletic League, announced they will be offering a lifeguard training program to city residents.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The weather may be cold and snow is in the forecast, but the City of Buffalo is already thinking ahead to next summer.

The city, along with the Buffalo Police Athletic League, announced they will be offering a lifeguard training program to city residents interested in becoming an American Red Cross certified lifeguard.

Those that complete the nine week training program and become certified can apply to work at the City of Buffalo outdoor pools during the summer of 2022. You can earn between $15-$16 per hour.

“We are looking to train 100 youth, between the ages of 16 and 21 years old, to become certified lifeguards. This is a great opportunity. Lifeguarding is a fun summer job, but it’s also a highly important job! Our youth become a part of a larger cause when other people’s safety relies on them. They are essentially getting paid to be a hero, while also learning useful lifelong skills,” said Mayor Brown in a released statement.

If you are interested, you will need to register at: www.buffalopal.com. All applicants will have to pay a $25 deposit to attend the course. The deposit is fully refunded after you successfully complete the course and certification.

The program begins January 8, 2022 and takes place take place every Saturday from 8:30am until 4:30pm until March 5, 2022.

In addition to being a city resident, you must be at least 16 years old by January 1, 2022, be fully vaccinated by January 8, 2022 and commit to the full nine week course. Attendance will be mandatory.