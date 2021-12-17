City to issue emergency demolition permit for Great Northern Grain Elevator

The mayor asked ADM, the company that owns the grain elevator, to consider preserving portions of the historic structure.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Friday afternoon that the city will issue an emergency demolition permit for the Great Northern Grain Elevator.

The grain elevator was damaged last week during a high wind storm.

An ADM spokesperson on Wednesday evening told 2 On Your Side that they had submitted an emergency demolition application to the city.

They said, in a statement, "In it, we share our commitment to dismantle the structure in a prompt, responsible, and safe manner and look for ways to preserve the legacy of the structure, such as donating artifacts to a local museum."

The grain elevator was built more than 120 years ago and has not been operational for decades, ADM says.

Local preservationists have been against demolition of the building.

"It speaks so much to the history of the City of Buffalo. The shipping, the men and women who worked in there in the Old First Ward, and simply, it's a waterfront landmark. It's the first building, really, that mariners saw in ships coming in off the Great Lakes," said Tim Tielman, the director of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History and Architecture, who believes repairs can be made.

But ADM says engineers have looked at the grain elevator, and they say the area is now a danger and that it is not safe nor feasible to repair the damage. ADM has filed an application with the city's Department of Permit and Inspection for an emergency demolition.