BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly three weeks have passed since 12-year-old Bandar Elwaseem was shot and killed when a stray bullet crashed through the window of his home.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said, "We have received a number of tips from the public. We are asking for more information. Any information that the public might have about this shooting will be helpful."

However, the community is still without answers.

"It should hit home to everyone that actually my child cannot sit in his own home and be safe," said Corey Chatman, the CEO of Teens in Progress.

On Thursday, dozens of people joined together for the "Buffalo Youth Walk Against Gun Violence."

The march started and ended where the shooting took place on Buffalo's East Side.

The event coordinators tell 2 on Your Side they're sending a strong message to everyone in the community, but especially the kids, that senseless acts of violence will not be tolerated.

"It starts with you. If you're willing to change if you're willing to stop and say something about it. Speak up against the violence in your community and your schools, then that's where it starts," said Tim Newkirk of Buffalo SNUG -- which stands for Should Never Use Guns against each other.

Newkirk added, "You are the heroes of tomorrow. You are our future. We're looking for you to step to the front."

The idea for the walk came from several teens, each one, calling for change.

16-year old Mylana Thompson participated in the march. She said, "If we get young people together and older people we can influence and encourage people to stop killing."

Chatman explained, "I'm overwhelmed. I'm overwhelmed because these are the kids that put this together."