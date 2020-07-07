Buffalo teenager charged with assault during violent protest in Niagara Square

Keyondre Robinson, 18, is facing assault charges after allegedly throwing a bottle that hit a deputy U.S. Marshal in the face.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo teenager has been charged with assaulting a federal officer during a protest outside of the federal courthouse in the City of Buffalo on May 30.

Many law enforcement officers were present at the protest, including members of the United States Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigation, Immigration Customs Enforcement, Federal Protective Services, New York State Police, Amherst Police Department and Buffalo Police Department. Law enforcement was assisting with crowd control at Niagara Square when it turned violent, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan P. Cantil.

Law enforcement officers were positioned shoulder to shoulder along the steps of the Robert H. Jackson Federal Courthouse in Niagara Square, as part of an effort to protect the courthouse. A deputy U.S. Marshal who was standing guard on the courthouse steps was hit in the face with a bottle around 6:45 p.m.