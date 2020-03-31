BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 15-year-old male was taken to the hospital after he was rescued by firefighters from a burning home Monday morning.

Buffalo Firefighters were called to a home at 131 Woodlawn Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say the fire started on an upper floor in the home.

The teen was rescued by firefighters through a window from a second story bedroom. He was taken Oishei Children's Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Another male in the house made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Damages to the home are estimated at $150,000.

