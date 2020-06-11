Buffalo teen pleads guilty to attempted murder, threatening a witness

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo teen faces up to 25 years in prison for shooting a man sitting inside a vehicle and then threatening a witness who saw what happened.
Sevehn Venable, aka 'Tuka', 19, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, assault, intimidating a victim or witness and weapons possession Friday before Erie County Court Judge Sheila DiTullio.
On April 8 shortly after 11 p.m., Venable used an illegal gun to shoot the victim on Madison St. in Buffalo. The victim was taken to ECMC with serious injuries. Venable then made phone threats to someone who witnessed the incident.
Venable will remain behind bars until his sentencing set for December 10.