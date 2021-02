Evelyn Soto, 19, admitted to beating 23-year-old Luis Alecia to death with a metal object.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo teen faces up to 25 years behind bars for admitting to killing a man in a Buffalo apartment back in October, 2019.

Evelyn Soto, 19, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Luis Alecia on Ivy St. by beating him with a metal object. Alecia died at the scene.