BUFFALO, N.Y. — City of Buffalo officials said they wanted to be proactive as a winter storm was expected to hit Western New York on Wednesday night.

For starters, the city will close Ralph C Wilson Jr. Centennial Park and Erie Basin Marina starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, citing rising water levels.

Michael Finn, the Buffalo Commissioner of Public Works, said officials are not concerned about having to pull plows from the roads due to visibility issues.

Finn said city officials are expecting 3 to 6 inches of snow during the next 24 hours and wind gusts up to or exceeding 50 mph.

Not all the concerns involved residents, though.

Production trucks and crews have been spotted both inside and outside of City Hall this week for the filming of director Guillermo del Toro's movie "Nightmare Alley," starring Bradley Cooper.

Tim Clark of the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission says filming would continue both Wednesday and maybe again on Thursday. He said if the wind is too strong it would impact filming.

Clark cited safety concerns of more than 200 people working behind the scenes, in addition to the people who appear on camera.

A National Grid spokesperson at the news conference said crews are prepared for all potential power outages due to this snow event.

If your power goes out National Grid is advising you to contact them at 1-800-867-5222.

A Blizzard Warning will be in effect for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Allegany and Cattaraugus counties from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie and Genesee counties from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 1 p.m. Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie and Genesee counties from 1 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Friday.

