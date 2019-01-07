BUFFALO, N.Y. — New student housing? Green space? A mixed-used development that takes advantage of waterfront access?

SUNY Buffalo State leaders say they will consider all of the above for the 8.8-acre Dart Street site, which is adjacent to the school's landlocked campus between Elmwood Avenue and Grant Street.

The Buffalo Common Council chose the college as designated developer of the site, formerly the city's auto impound yard, this February. The college has 18 months as of that date to choose a direction. You can read the full article on Buffalo Business First's website.