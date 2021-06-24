Buffalo State offering 10-day boot camp to provide restaurant training

Participants will learn skills such as safe food handling and the effective use of kitchen tools.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With restaurants and hospitalities businesses currently desperate for workers, Buffalo State College is stepping in to try and help

The college has extensive experience in hospitality and tourism and is offering a program called 'RISE UP'. It's described as a 10-day bootcamp to provide training in professional restaurant skills. It's managed by the SUNY Buffalo State Office of Continuing Professional Studies in collaboration with the college's Department of Hospitality and Tourism, Small Business Development Center and the Amherst Chamber of Commerce.

The program will run from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. starting July 12 through the 23rd on the Buffalo State campus. Registration is limited to 16 people. Participants will be trained in the college's state of the art culinary facilities on such things as menu trends, safe food handling the the effect use of kitchen tools.

At the end of the ten days, participants will be given an opportunity to interview with local restaurant owners and managers.