BUFFALO, N.Y. — Students at Buffalo State took back the night, reflecting on A Decade of Sexual Assault Awareness.

The annual event was held Tuesday night once again at the student union to bring visibility to campus sexual assault, which is still a problem across the country.

"What we've noticed over the last 10 years is that there's been more conversations about it, people are talking about it, and we want to continue that conversation," said Paula Madrigal of the Weigel Wellness Center.

According to the state education department, Buffalo State ranked toward the top of the amount of incidents reported at SUNY campuses last year.

