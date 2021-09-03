Buffalo Splash Pads to stay open through September 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Good news for children in the City of Buffalo hoping to have a fun way to stay cool for just a little while longer in these waning days of summer.
Mayor Byron Brown's office said Friday the city's 10 splash pads will stay open through Sunday, September 19. They traditionally close following the Labor Day holiday.
“The long-range weather forecast includes many days with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and potential 80s, so we made the decision to keep our popular splash pads open an extra 19 days for families to enjoy,” Mayor Brown said.
However, with school back in session, starting Tuesday, September 7, weekday hours will shift to 2-7 PM. The splash pads will be open from 11 AM until 6 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.
Here’s the list of City of Buffalo Splash Pads:
- Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park - foot of Porter Ave.
- Allison Park - Reese St., adjacent to Asarese Matters Center
- Masten Park - Best St., adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion
- MLK Jr. Park Basin - Best St. and Fillmore Ave.
- Lanigan Park - South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St.
- Lincoln Park - foot of Quincy St.
- Cazenovia Park - behind the park casino
- Houghton Park - foot of Spahn St.
- Schiller Park - Sprenger St. side of park
- Roosevelt Park - foot of Roosevelt Ave