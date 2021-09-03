Buffalo Splash Pads to stay open through September 19

Starting Tuesday, September 7, splash pads will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Good news for children in the City of Buffalo hoping to have a fun way to stay cool for just a little while longer in these waning days of summer.

Mayor Byron Brown's office said Friday the city's 10 splash pads will stay open through Sunday, September 19. They traditionally close following the Labor Day holiday.

“The long-range weather forecast includes many days with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and potential 80s, so we made the decision to keep our popular splash pads open an extra 19 days for families to enjoy,” Mayor Brown said.

However, with school back in session, starting Tuesday, September 7, weekday hours will shift to 2-7 PM. The splash pads will be open from 11 AM until 6 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.

Here’s the list of City of Buffalo Splash Pads: