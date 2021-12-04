Buffalo speed zone ticket complaint: 'There is no school, so why are the cameras on?'

The City of Buffalo does not list exceptions for school breaks on their school zone safety website. The program is facing pushback from some Common Council members.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is hearing from another neighbor who was hit with a $50 citation from a Buffalo school speed zone camera.

Kerrie Hassett said she didn't notice the flashing lights on Bailey Avenue back on April 6 and got her notice in the mail a few days later.

The camera isn't directly next to a school but close to Westminster Charter.

She is willing to pay the citation but wonders, why it was even on?

"The ticket is for this week, but there is no school, so why are the cameras on in the school zone when there is no school?" Hassett said.

"And in reality, I'm from Cheektowaga, we don't have those here, so it's something I'm not used to, and just have something like this pop up in my mail."

