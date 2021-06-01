Buffalo South Pier to undergo repairs this summer

Work will be conducted in the Buffalo Harbor by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Repair Fleet.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo South Pier will undergo repair work this summer, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District.

Work will be conducted in the Buffalo Harbor by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Repair Fleet. A floating crane, tugboats and barges will be used to place stone along the south shore of the mouth of the Buffalo River.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding Western New Yorkers to be safe while this work is being conducted, asking people to keep clear of the work area and vessels. In addition to being large, the vessels are said to have limited visibility and are unable to stop quickly.