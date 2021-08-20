Somali, Burmese communities supply food at new market-style pantry

Organizers say the market-style food pantry will serve all West Side neighbors with culturally appropriate foods supplied by the Somali and Burmese communities.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A brand new food pantry on opened on Buffalo's West Side.

The food pantry is located at 139 Vermont Street.

In addition to food distribution services, the space will also serve as a health and wellness gathering space.

"Since the start of the pandemic, we've seen a substantial increase in food insecurity," according to Crystal Selk, who is the executive director of West Side Community Services.