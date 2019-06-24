BUFFALO, N.Y. — Panelists who will review and recommend the winners of the state's contest to reimagine the Skyway visited Canalside Monday morning.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Aim for the Sky competition, announced earlier this year, came with the idea to reimagine the Buffalo Skyway Corridor. Ideas will be accepted online until 3 p.m. Friday. Participants must complete and submit an application.

A winner will be picked in September, with the top prize of $100,000. The state will also award $50,000 for second place and $25,000 for third.

The Skyway, which was constructed in 1953, is a four-lane expressway that runs four miles along the waterfront.

The original intent of the Skyway was to bring truck traffic from factories and the port of Buffalo to the highway. However, with the closing of our steel plants in the 1980s, the Skyway has been used for commuter traffic to the Southtowns.

Here are the rules for submissions:



Part 1, open now, allows respondents to provide an overview of their idea and how it addresses the main objectives and constraints of the competition through an application form available here. Submissions will be evaluated for responsiveness to the goals of the competition, technical complexity, and feasibility. The deadline for Part 1 submissions is 3 p.m. on Friday, June 28.

Respondents who best demonstrate how they meet the evaluation factors will be invited to provide a Part 2 submission, to open Monday, July 15, which will include a full technical proposal and finished graphics, suitable for gallery presentation. Up to 20 Part 1 respondents will be invited to proceed to Part 2.

