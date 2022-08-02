Buffalo SkyRide returning this month

The eighth annual ride will take place Sunday, Aug. 14 starting at 8:30 a.m. and will close the Skyway to vehicle traffic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo SkyRide will return to the Buffalo Skyway this month.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, bikers will embark on a from Lakeside Bike Park, over the Skyway, down to South Park, and back to Buffalo on the Skyway again.

The event presented by GOBike Buffalo is in its eight year. This year, the ride has the theme "Let's Build A New Buffalo Legacy," in reference to the effort of making Buffalo's streets safer for everyone.

The ride has expanded this year, and riders are able to start from anywhere on the 13.8 mile route.

Registration for the ride is $40 for non-members ($50 on the day of the event), $32 for members, $20 for kids 5-17 years old ($25 on the day of the event), and children under 5 are free. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult the entire time.

The ride will take place rain or shine, and refunds will not be available. The event will only be cancelled if there is a severe weather emergency. The rest of the ride will take place if the conditions are deemed unfit for people to bike over the Skyway.

To accommodate the bike ride, the Skyway will be closed to traffic starting at 6 a.m. to noon, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be rerouted along a detour on Lower Terrace, Pearl Street, Scott Street, Michigan Avenue, South Park Avenue, Abbott Road, and Ridge Road for westbound NY Route 5. Drivers going eastbound on NY Route 5 will take Ridge Road, Abbott Road, South Park Avenue, Smith Street to I-190.