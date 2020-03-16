BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting Tuesday, Buffalo Public Schools will start meal service for students while schools are closed, according to Dr. Kriner Cash, the Buffalo Schools superintendent.

The district anticipates serving somewhere between 40-50,000 of each meal every day during the school closures. The meals will be offered at community schools from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on weekdays.

Students don't have to attend Buffalo Public Schools to receive the meals, Cash said they're available to all kids who need it.

Schools will be closed until at least April 20. You can find a full list of the schools offering breakfast and lunch in the tweet below.

Cash said the district is considering keeping community schools open for childcare, but a decision hasn't been made yet. The district is also looking to whether community centers and other agencies are willing to help. He says the needs will be assessed early this week to see what can be done to help families out with childcare.

