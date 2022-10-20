Buffalo Public Schools approves $3 million in new security equipment

The changes will include new handheld metal detectors, two-way radios and concealed weapon detection systems.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School Board approved a $3 million proposal to purchase new security equipment for schools across the district.

The vote took place Wednesday night and passed unanimously.

The news comes after a recent string of violent incidents that have taken place inside the school system in just the first two months of the school year. The first was a stabbing at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality in September and the second took place just a few weeks ago at McKinley High School when a fight broke out at dismissal resulting in a 16-year-old student being arrested.

The district’s superintendent Tonja Williams said she doesn’t want these incidents disrupting her students’ learning experience anymore and feels these changes could be the answer.

“We want our parents to feel comfortable sending their children into school, and we want our students to come into schools and know that they are safe,” she said. “That's very important. How can you learn if you're not feeling comfortable and safe?”

The changes will include new handheld metal detectors, two-way radios and concealed weapon detection systems. The district believes they will make the security process stronger and quicker each day for students and teachers.

“That's a step in the right direction,” said teachers federation president Phil Rumore. “This superintendent, at least since I've been dealing with her, has been really focused on getting security improved in the schools.”