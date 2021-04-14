District officials also outlined the details of its phase III and IV reopening plan during its regular board meeting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During a school board meeting, Tuesday night Buffalo Public Schools officials outlined its phase III and IV reopening plans that will see students returning to classrooms on April 26 and May 10.

According to the district, all high school students in grades 9-12 have been offered an invitation to return to school on April 26.

Elementary students and students in grades 5-8 who originally opted out have been invited to return on May 10.

The last day of school, as listed on the school website, is June 25.

But when students return to Buffalo Schools they will not be spaced 3-feet apart. Superintendent Kriner Cash said in the meeting that on the advice of the district's medical.

"At this time he says it's to early to be doing that while we're in a climate where the data does not warrant us to do that," Cash said in the meeting.

Cash went on to say that the 3-feet guidance by the CDC is "basically right next to each other," and it would feel like a normal pre-pandemic classroom.

"We are not ready to do that," Cash said.