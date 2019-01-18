BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Public School is unveiling its newest addition today.

Arthur Eve School #61 is opening a calming room. It's a place for students to escape from studying whenever they feel down during the school day.

The school's principal Parette Walker decided to create a designated calming room at her own school after seeing how students interacted with similar spaces at other schools in the district.

"I saw how well it operated. I saw how the the children benefited from the room," Walker told 2 On Your Side.

Walker also says she intends for the room to be used by faculty, staff, and parents if needed.

The room is outfitted with beanbag chairs, teddy bears, and sleeping bags. There's also Himalayan salt lamps and a mural that was painted by three members of the teaching staff over a period of seven days.

A sound machine playing ocean sounds is constantly on in order to boost the moods of students who have to spend any amount of time there.

"That will help to relieve the pressure and the anxiety that's built up in them."

The calming room was donated by the owners of Bocce Pizza Jim and Marcia Pacciotti. It's the second calming room they've sponsored for a school in Buffalo and they intend to donate at least one more.

"I think anything that can help young children mentally and help them be healthier is a positive step", Jim Pacciotti said.

Karys Belger