Buffalo school leaders question fairness of section VI on school sports policies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The fight between the City of Buffalo School District and Section 6 of the New York State Public School Athletic Association may be intensifying.

The district is again questioning the fairness of decisions made concerning student-athletes when compared to other districts in Western New York and now they may seek more state and federal scrutiny.

This issue goes back to last fall as Buffalo's Bennett High School football team was originally informed a player was ineligible to compete due to an issue with state transfer notification and there were games forfeited. That player was reinstated and Bennett eventually won a state championship in 2022.

But Buffalo school leaders on Tuesday pointed to other eligibility issues involving suburban school districts and claimed an alleged lack of rules enforcement by Section VI officials. Currently, they are specifying a situation with an Amherst High School basketball player but there have been no game forfeits ordered so far.

They felt the Tuesday Amherst High School basketball game should be canceled or forfeited. There is also an ongoing human rights complaint filed with the state and a separate appeal to the State Education commissioner who may decide next month

Buffalo Schools General Counsel Nathaniel Kuzma said "It's built to the point where enough is enough. We're not looking for one simple change in an athletic contest tonight. We are looking for broad sweeping change on how athletics and athletic contests are governed in the state of New York."

School Board Member Paulette Woods added, "Section VI has denied fair and due process - not only to Buffalo but to all the other teams who played against Amherst this year."

And Buffalo Board Member Terrance Heard pointed out "We want justice. We want our kids to have a fair opportunity to compete against other children across the state and receive college scholarships just like our suburban counterparts have received over the decades."

Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo did respond with a statement. "Section VI does not tolerate discrimination of any kind. Unfortunately, BPS continues to make claims against Section VI that are simply incorrect. They have already appealed their claim to the New York State Commissioner of Education. We’re confident that, once concluded, the Commissioner will confirm that we acted appropriately and consistently with our policies and procedures.

Although we cannot share the specifics of the most recent case cited by BPS, we are in communication with NYSPHSAA and receive counsel from them as it pertains to our interpretations of state regulations.

Section VI will continue to address situations that violate NYSPHSAA or Section VI rules appropriately and fairly."

However, School Board President Sharon Belton - Cottman said she will ask state lawmakers in WNY to look into legislation to give the State Education Department more power over high school athletic programs and policies.

And Belton - Cottman may go higher with her concerns and complaints as she indicated.