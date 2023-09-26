Buffalo Sabres team up with Miracle league of Western New York

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres took a break from the ice to hit the baseball diamond.
The Sabres teamed up with the Miracle League of Western New York to play ball with kids living with disabilities.
"I think it's huge. "I think it just shows we want to be part of the community and these little things allows us to connect with more people each and every day and we look forward to doing it each time," said Sabres center Peyton Krebs
The Miracle League of Western New York has one more event coming up this week. They're celebrating Halloween just a little early with "Trunk-or-Treat" on Saturday.