'Rick' scores spot as Buffalo Sabres team dog

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's official, the Buffalo Sabres have a team dog.

The Sabres announced the new addition to the team last week on social media, asking fans to help pick the puppy's name. Fans were given a variety of options to choose from, but ultimately the 8-month-old newfoundland puppy was named "Rick" after Sabres Hall-of-fame play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret.

According to the team, Rick was rescued by the Niagara County SPCA and is currently being trained to become a service dog for a local veteran. Rick is becoming part of the team this season through the Sabres' partnership with WNY Heroes and their Pawsitive for Heroes program.

"We had talked for a long time about getting a team dog, but we wanted to make sure the dog served a greater purpose that could have a meaningful impact on our community," said Rich Jureller, Sabres vice president of community relations. "In partnering with the Pawsitive for Heroes program, we've found the perfect match for the team, the dog and the veteran."

The Sabres aren't the only ones with a team dog, at least eight other teams in the NHL have an on-ice dog.

Meet Rick! 🐾



We are thrilled to announce our partnership with @WNYHeroes and their Pawsitive for Heroes program to make Rick a member of the Sabres family this season.



Learn more: https://t.co/SGa1EaYGEz pic.twitter.com/XGdYNE4lK7 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 9, 2021

This season Rick will attend community events and select home games to not only greet fans but also cheer on the team. However, the Sabres are reminding fans that while Rick is an adorable puppy, he is a service dog in training, which people should be mindful of.

"He's still a pup so he still has that play mode in him. It'll start to come out of him as he gets older. As a puppy, they're always going to want to be a puppy first," said Chris Kreiger WNY Heroes president and CEO. "We just ask that everyone keep in mind that he is a service dog. He's not here to play around and jump."

Through the Pawsitive for Heroes program, 96 local veterans are currently paired with service dogs. Meanwhile, six veterans are in the process of training with their service dogs, and four dogs are undergoing training and have yet to be paired with a veteran.

Once Rick has been paired with a veteran in need of a service dog, they will undergo training together to build a bond.