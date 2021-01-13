Buffalo Sabres, National Grid supporting local first responders with 'Teamwork for Safety' campaign

Through the "Teamwork for Safety" program, National Grid will donate $25 to the 100 Club of Buffalo for every team assist the Sabres register this season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres and National Grid are teaming together this season to support local first responders.

Through the "Teamwork for Safety" program, National Grid will donate $25 to the 100 Club of Buffalo for every team assist the Sabres register this season. According to the Buffalo Sabres, the donations will help provide support for local members of law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services, as well as their families.

“It’s been a long offseason, but throughout our first responders have never stopped keeping our community safe,” said Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams. “As we prepare to drop the puck tomorrow [Thursday] night, the Sabres players and organization are proud to join National Grid in supporting first responders and their families.”

The 100 Club of Buffalo has been providing assistance to local first responders since 1987. The 100 Club not only offers scholarships, educational assistance, and awards to first responders, but it also provides cash assistance to families of police officers killed in the line of duty.

“National Grid appreciates the dedication of our first responders,” said National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa. “And when the Sabres score the Teamwork for Safety program will prompt a celebration that extends beyond the ice. That’s because it recognizes the ultimate team players in our communities, those who selflessly and tirelessly step up and put the needs of others ahead of their own, each and every day.”