Buffalo Sabres, ConnectLife encouraging Western New Yorkers to donate blood

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the Western New York community faces a critical need for blood donations, the Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday they are teaming up with ConnectLife to encourage people to donate.

According to ConnectLife, every blood donation made through the organization will stay here in Western New York, adding that one donor can save up to three lives at local hospitals.

There's currently a critical need for all blood types, but O- and O+ blood is especially needed. Everyone is encouraged to donate, whether or not they have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“As WNY’s only community blood bank, it is our responsibility to answer the call for blood at our local hospitals,” said Mark J. Simon, President & CEO of Unyts. “One year after the onset of COVID we continue to experience a destabilization of the blood supply in our region, and we are grateful for great partners like the Buffalo Sabres for helping us in this life-saving endeavor.”

Anyone who donates blood during the month of April will receive a Sabres-ConnectLife royal blue long sleeve shirt.

Make the assist that saves lives.



Book an appointment to donate blood here: https://t.co/sqLYDgCPnQ pic.twitter.com/czTHi9BM1Z — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 24, 2021

“As our community life begins to return to normal, it’s important to remember that the need for lifesaving blood donations never goes away,” said Dan Misko, Pegula Sports & Entertainment’s senior vice president of business development. “Our partners at ConnectLife remain committed to having blood available for all in need, and we’re proud to do our part to encourage donations."