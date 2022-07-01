Buffalo city employees work to clear the snow

There are 32 trucks on the roads today cleaning up after Thursday's record snow.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As crews work to clear the snow in Buffalo on Friday, 2 On Your Side viewers sent us a lot of questions about some of the roads not being cleared yet.

It has been awhile since we have gotten this much snow in the City of Buffalo, so we want to remind people how the city goes about removing all of this snow.

The Buffalo commissioner of public works says they made good progress with the main roads overnight. Then they got into the residential roads around 3 Friday morning. When the first shift came in at 8 Friday morning, they were fully into the residentials.

The City of Buffalo has 32 trucks out on the roads Friday cleaning up the snow.

"As far as the whole cleanup, that's a process that's coordinated with alternate parking changes, and that will give it some time. But as far as cleaning up everything that we're able to get at right away with the way parking is right now and over the weekend, it will be good progress, I would say definitely as of late today and even better into tomorrow," Buffalo DPW Commissioner Michael Finn said Friday.

They're hoping for some melting Saturday and Sunday too.

It is also important to pay attention to the parking rules so the plows can actually make it down your street without having problems.

"It's very critical for everyone to do that so that the plows can efficiently get down and clear it and not have to come back. That's another important part because the plows will do their best and work around the cars that are parked illegally, but they will have to come back when that person finally moves and clean that spot up," Finn said.

So make sure you move your car when you're supposed to. Otherwise you will get a ticket.

If there is still an issue on your street, you should call 311. Here's what happens after you call.