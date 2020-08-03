BUFFALO, N.Y. — A hockey tournament was held Saturday at Buffalo RiverWorks.

It was the first-ever Buffalo Niagara Building Trades ice hockey tournament.

Teams from 10 building trades across the region, including the Carpenters Local 276, gathered to compete against each other in a three-day tournament this weekend.

The proceeds will go to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

It wraps up Sunday, and it's free if you want to check it out.

RELATED: Kate Welshofer reveals her Most Buffalo-inspired room design at Home Show

RELATED: Paula's Donuts selling Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough doughnut to raise money for Hospice

RELATED: Variety Club Telethon raises more than $1 million over 2 days