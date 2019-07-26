BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a pretty fun scene over at Buffalo RiverWorks on Thursday night for the annual Summer Affair party.

Hundreds of people showed up in their best summer outfits to enjoy cocktails, dinner, auctions, raffles, and live music, all to raise money for Hospice Buffalo.

"This is an interesting event in that we tend to have a younger audience, which is wonderful because it exposes young people to the mission of hospice and the wonderful programs we offer to the community," according to Patrick Flynn of the Hospice Foundation of Western New York.

Hospice Buffalo cares for individuals suffering from serious illness, as well as their families and caregivers.

