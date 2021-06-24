Buffalo River Sweep in need of volunteers

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is in need of more community volunteers to clean up sites this weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do you have some time in the next two weeks to help out a good cause?

Small groups will take part in cleaning up several parks and waterfront sites during the Buffalo River Sweep June 26-July 4.

Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper says it is in need of more community volunteers to clean up several sites this weekend. You can register and pick a site to pitch in at for a 90-minute shift here.