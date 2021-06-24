Buffalo River Sweep in need of volunteers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do you have some time in the next two weeks to help out a good cause?
Small groups will take part in cleaning up several parks and waterfront sites during the Buffalo River Sweep June 26-July 4.
Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper says it is in need of more community volunteers to clean up several sites this weekend. You can register and pick a site to pitch in at for a 90-minute shift here.
Sweep organizers say WNY is fortunate to have so much public access to enjoy parks and waterways this summer, and it is everyone's responsibility to keep these natural spaces clean.