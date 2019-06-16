Buffalo River Fest celebrated its 19th annual event on Friday, at Buffalo River Fest Park on Ohio Street. With a range of family-friendly activities scheduled throughout the weekend, the event had a little something for everyone.

Hosted by the Valley Community Association (VCA), the Buffalo River Fest featured live entertainment, a waterfront photo, and memorabilia display, "I Got It" bingo, food, and arts and crafts vendors.

All proceeds made go towards the yearly upkeep of Buffalo River Fest Park including capital maintenance, utilities, and insurance.