Manhole covers cause more problems in City of Buffalo

National Grid was called in to investigate after as many as 400 customers lacked power. Traffic signals were also impacted.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A number of crews responded Sunday to issues involving manhole covers on Summer Street, between Delaware Avenue and Elmwood Avenue.

Buffalo Police and Buffalo Fire crews were called to the scene around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the City of Buffalo.

"Authorities report a number of manhole covers being dislodged and smoke coming from underground," the city said.

National Grid was called in to investigate after as many as 400 customers lacked power. Traffic signals were also impacted.

Power was restored to all customers by mid-afternoon Sunday.

This was not the first time manhole covers created issues across Buffalo this year. Back in May, at least two, and possibly three, blown manhole covers were reported in downtown Buffalo.

In that instance, the Buffalo Fire Department responded to an underground electrical fire some time past 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. The city said that fire was connected to a blown manhole cover.

National Grid was called to the scene and was investigating. A small number of outages were reported by the Electric Tower.

Parts of some downtown streets — including Main, Goodell, Tupper, and Edward — were closed off by police over the next few days as crews investigated.