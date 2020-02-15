BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown unveiled a new way to fight commercial building owners with properties in disrepair, and it includes hefty fines.

Last year the roof collapsed on a downtown Buffalo building on Ellicott Street, and the building had to be demolished.

With that in mind, Mayor Brown on Saturday announced a robust code enforcement plan to combat neglected commercial properties in Buffalo.

One includes new legislation to add a fine of $500 a day for owners of vacant buildings who haven't filed required statements of how they plan to use a building.

"We now have a listing of buildings that we have put together that we identify as being distressed, that we identify as being problem properties," Mayor Brown said. "The owners of those buildings will be notified of that condition."

The mayor is also calling for increased fines that housing court can levy on owners who fail to maintain their properties.

