Buffalo residents urged to stay home as crews clear city streets

Vehicles parked on Buffalo streets with 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. parking restrictions must be moved to the legal side by 9:00 a.m. Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo has urged residents to avoid any unnecessary travel as lake-effect snow cleanup continues.

Snow accumulations in Buffalo ranged between 7 inches to more than a foot by 5:00 p.m., according to city officials. More snow is expected Saturday night.

The winter storm impacted travel, with 30 trucks plowing main and secondary streets on Saturday evening and continuing through the early morning hours, according to city officials

Late Sunday morning, city plows will start to work on streets in residential neighborhoods. Residents are urged to follow all parking restrictions to help plows clear the streets.

A travel advisory in Erie County that started Saturday morning was ended by County Executive Mark Poloncarz around 6:30 p.m. via Twitter Saturday.

The city also added that garbage and recycling services have been hampered by the winter storm. Residents are asked to keep their totes at the curb until crews arrive.

The city added that the collection will continue until all routes are complete.