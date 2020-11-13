Buffalo residents push back on use of school speed zone cameras

The mayor said he doesn't see major issues, noting that people simply need to slow down. some people are calling it a money grab during a time of hardship.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The controversy over the City of Buffalo's school speed zone camera program continued Friday.

Earlier this week, 2 On Your Side asked Mayor Byron Brown about a number of viewer concerns, such as cameras and signs being blocked by trees and confusion over warning periods.

The mayor said he doesn't see major issues, noting that people simply need to slow down.

Some city residents pushed back Friday, calling it a money grab during a time of hardship for a lot of people.

"They're going to continue to draw money out of our pockets, $50 a ticket for residents caught on camera speeding," Buffalo resident and activist Myles Carter said. "Yes, they shouldn't be speeding in school zones. Yes, it's there for a safety mechanism.

"But how many schools aren't even in session right now? I can't even tell you the last time I saw a school bus on the street at 9 o'clock in the morning."