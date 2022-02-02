Buffalo residents encouraged to sign up for alerts ahead of expected snowfall

Free 'BuffAlert' notifications are available via text and email to inform residents about weather, parking and other important issues.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With another snow event heading our way over the next few days, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is encouraging residents to sign up for "BuffAlerts," the city's free notification system.

The alerts are available via text or email and include critical information about weather, parking and other issues.

“Our BuffAlert notices are a great way to stay informed of the City of Buffalo’s public service announcements, and are especially helpful when we’re dealing with weather situations. It’s free and very easy to sign up,” Mayor Brown said.

Residents can sign up by texting JoinBuffAlert to 38276.