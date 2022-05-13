Tire recycling event planned for May 14 for Buffalo residents

Tires can be dropped off at the Broadway Garage from 7AM until 3PM. There is a limit of four tires per household.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do you live in Buffalo and have some used tires you've been trying to get rid of?

The city's Department of Public Works, Parks & Streets is having a tire drop-off Saturday from 7 AM until 3 PM at the Broadway Garage at 197 Broadway.

There is a limit of four tires per household and all tires must be off the rim.

"At our first tire event on April 9th, we collected eight tons of used tires, and we expect Saturday's amount to be much higher," said Susan Attridge, City of Buffalo's Director of Refuse and Recycling.

Since 2019, Buffalo has collected over 800 tons of used tires, which are shredded and used for filtration systems in landfills.