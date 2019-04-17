BUFFALO, N.Y. — A team of researchers from the University at Buffalo is assisting the National Football League in its attempts to make schedules fairer to teams.

The scheduling possibilities for just one NFL team playing a 16-game schedule presents some mind-boggling numbers, according to UB professor of operations research Mark Karwan.

However, when you factor in all 32 teams, there are more possible NFL schedules in a given year than there are atoms in the universe.

“It’s more than 10 with 300 zeros after it," Karwan explained.

Invariably, some teams end up on the short end of the stick in terms of fairness.

The Buffalo Bills, in particular, grumbled about how often they faced teams coming off either a bye or a Thursday night game, giving their opponents a rest advantage.



Between 2002 and 2014, the Bills had twice as many of those games as some other teams.



Karwan, who describes himself as a “huge” fan of the Bills, teamed with other UB researchers and submitted a paper to a sports analytics conference, outlining a mathematical approach by which you could reduce such disparity.



The NFL was intrigued.

“They said those guys know something. … They’re using this big mathematical programming approach. They've got the model and most of the rules in terms of making a schedule that's playable," Karwan said.

However, one thing Karwan and crew lacked was access to data involving the myriad of other constrains which confound schedule makers, such as accommodating television partners and working around so-called stadium blocks.

“Forty percent of all Sunday, Monday and Thursday games are blocked by other events at stadiums, be they concerts or college bowl games, or other things,” Karwan noted.

Rather than dismiss the researchers, the league decided to share the information with them to see what they could come up with.

“We were able to improve the 2016 schedule after the fact, and they seemed to like that,” said Karwan, who says the league then awarded a three year grant to the team so they could build upon their theories.

Asked if researchers could ever develop a fairer schedule for all teams, Karwan replied, “Not every year. That wouldn’t work because there are too many constraints and too many considerations … which can’t all happen at once because that’s mathematically impossible, so you try and minimize the number of bad things and particularly avoid the things that are particularly egregious."

Researchers are using super computers, put to their limits, to conduct their work under security measures, which Karwan joked seemed compatible -- at least to him -- as those that might be deployed inside the Pentagon.

He added that the research team’s work thus far will have no impact on the 2019 schedule being released on Wednesday, but said their methodology will be used side-by-side with NFL in the next two years to try develop fairer schedules.

