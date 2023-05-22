Buffalo receives $4 million to demolish the Perry Projects

The money was awarded from the state as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo has received funding to go forward with plans to demolish and construct new affordable housing at the Perry Projects.

The city is set to receive $4 million through the Restore New York Communities Initiative.

"These Restore New York grants will help to reimagine downtowns across our state and transform vacant, blighted and underutilized buildings into vibrant community anchors," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"Thanks to a more than $146 million state investment, we are breathing new life into communities from Hudson to North Hempstead, jumpstarting new economic activity and helping ensure that New York State continues to be a place where people come to live, work and raise their families."

The Perry Projects at 448 South Park and 399 Perry Street are currently comprised of 24 buildings and 330 vacant, uninhabitable housing units. The developer plans to build 415 affordable housing units after demolition.

The project overall could cost more than $300 million to complete with key investments coming from the federal, state, and city governments.