BUFFALO, N.Y. — Usually, when Buffalo is mentioned in a national ranking, most of us can understand how we got there.

But a new study from Wallethub is raising a lot of questions in the 2 On Your Side newsroom.

Wallethub ranked the 116 hardest-working cities and put Buffalo at #114.

To determine its ranking, Wallethub says it compared 116 of the most populated cities across two key dimensions:

1.) Direct Work Factors

Wallethub analyzed things like average workweek hours, employment rate, the share of households where no adults work, and the share of workers leaving vacation time unused.

Buffalo ranked #113 for that category

2.) Indirect Work Factors

These factors included average commute time, share of workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours per reisdent, and share of residents who participate in local groups or organizations.

Buffalo ranked #106 for that category

Buffalo received an overall score of 36.21, which puts the city 3rd from the bottom of the list.

Do you agree?

We don't.

Western New York has some of the hardest-working people in the country, so Wallethub might have some explaining to do.