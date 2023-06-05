Buffalo ranked 18 in dog attacks on postal workers

The Postal Service says 5,300 of its employees were attacked by a dog while delivering mail last year. Buffalo tied for 18th overall.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Postal Service is releasing new numbers looking at how many mail carriers are attacked by dogs on the job. It's part of National Dog Bite Awareness Week.

The Postal Service says 5,300 of its employees were attacked by a dog while delivering mail last year. Buffalo tied for 18th overall with Dayton, OH.

“When our mail carriers are bitten, it is usually a ‘good dog’ that had not previously behaved in a menacing way,” said USPS Occupational Safety and Health Senior Director Linda DeCarlo. “In 2022, too many aggressive dogs impacted the lives of our employees while delivering the mail. Please help us reduce that number by being responsible pet owner who secures their dog as we deliver the mail.”

Letter carriers are trained extensively to prepare for dog encounters. They're taught to be alert for dangerous conditions, never startle dogs, make some noise if entering a yard, and never try to pet or feed a dog.

The Postal Service says there are several things pet owners can do to protect letter carriers, including keeping dogs inside the house or behind a fence, away from the door or in another room, or on a leash.

2022 Dog Attack Rankings by City: