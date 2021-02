According to Buffalo Raceway officials, the program was originally planned to take place Saturday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Buffalo Raceway announced Saturday morning that it is cancelling its 10-race program which was scheduled to take place this weekend.

According to Buffalo Raceway officials, the program was originally planned to take place Saturday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m., but it was cancelled due to heavy lake effect snow.

Instead, racing will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.