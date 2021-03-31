Buffalo Raceway cancels racing Wednesday

In a post on Twitter, the raceway said all races for Wednesday, March 31 have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Buffalo Raceway has canceled racing for Wednesday night.

Racing is scheduled to go on as normal this Saturday, April 3 at 6 p.m.

No fans are allowed at the facility due to the COVID-19 protocols in place. Owners who have horses are able to watch live at the track, but have to call the race office ahead of time.

Races at Buffalo Speedway are every Wednesday and Saturday nights beginning at 5 p.m. Starting this Friday, April 2, Friday nights will also be added to the slate.