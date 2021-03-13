Buffalo Public Schools working to resolve ransomware attack

The school district posted on Twitter Saturday morning saying it's working with "technology industry experts and law authorities to resolve the ransomware event."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School District says it's still working to resolve problems connected to a ransomware attack on its computer system Friday.

The Buffalo Public School District went on to say that it continues to work on protecting its information systems and will provide updates as "progress is made toward Monday’s school day."

Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash told reporters Friday that if the situation is not resolved over the weekend school may be canceled next week. All remote instruction was cancelled Friday as a result of the ransomware event.

According to Cash, the school district approved a $40,000 emergency contract with Grey Castle for a cyber security investigation. The FBI is also assisting the district.

School officials say no demands have been made at this time; however, they say the FBI believes the ransom may be between $100,000 to $300,000 and could be negotiable.