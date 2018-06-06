BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Public Schools has called a town hall meeting to address critical issues in the district — one of those issues exposed by 2 On Your Side.

We have been reporting on the issue of widespread student verbal abuse of teachers. And, when we questioned the district's superintendent about the problem, he said he was willing to setup a town hall to address this matter and others.

Well, on Wednesday that town hall meeting was set.

The town hall will happen at the Buffalo Academy For Performing Arts, this Tuesday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The community is invited to share their thoughts on a wide range of topics involving Buffalo schools, including how teachers are treated.

The issue of widespread student verbal abuse of teachers, can be found in surveys that teachers themselves filled out in the fall. When 2 On Your Side sat down with district superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash last week, he said there are programs now in place to help address the root causes of that issue, such as mentors for students and after-school programs. He also said there are programs to help teachers better communicate with students.

In that interview, 2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval asked him whether more needs to be done, and whether a broader conversation needs to happen?

As Cash explained, there are so many issues going on in the district from school safety, to classroom sizes, to the mistreatment of teachers, which we have reported on, he feels a community conversation is needed.

REPORTER: What is going to be done with the data or the testimony from that town hall? Is it going to be transitioned into the curriculum or new policies?

"Anytime you have a school system this large and complex there's a lot a lot of data to talk about and distill so we'll be talking about what we're already doing to support our children and families and we'll talk about where we can grow and improve," Cash said.

Dr. Cash says he expects multiple community organizations and city agencies to be there such as Buffalo Police and officials from the Mayor's Office. He also says there will be time for an open mic, so anyone can share their thoughts.

