Buffalo Public Schools to hold open interviews for bus drivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools District is hosting open interviews for bus drivers in an effort to bring more in as the school year begins.

BPS will be holding the open interview sessions on July 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Buffalo Public Schools Adult Education Center.

Hourly wages start at $15.75 and the minimum qualifications include being a Buffalo resident, and you have to be over 19 years old.

Candidates who are selected will be invited back the following day to complete HR and Civil Service paperwork. Appointment time and location details will be provided on the day of the interview.