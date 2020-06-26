x
Buffalo Public Schools to continue distributing meals throughout the summer

Distribution will happen on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., except for Friday, July 3.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools will continue meal distribution to children throughout the summer, according to the Erie County Department of Social Services on Facebook.

Distribution will happen at 28 sites across Buffalo, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

There will not be meals distributed on Friday, July 3. Rather, On Wednesday July 1, children will pick up five days of meals for the entire July 4 weekend.

Starting on July 6, Buffalo Public Schools will also switch to distributing boxes of produce or protein each week. Boxes will alternate each week and the protein boxes will contain 20 pounds of pre-cooked meats.

You can call 716-816-3688 or visit buffaloschools.org/meals for more information.

