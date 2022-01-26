BPS school board debates paying parents to take students to school amid 'transportation crisis'

The proposed resolution would reimburse parents who drive their kids to school with a gas card.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There were many topics on the table during Wednesday's Buffalo Public School board meeting.

The most notable was a resolution written by board member Sharon Belton-Cottman to incentivize parents to drive their kids to school to alleviate district transportation issues.

Like many districts across the country, the Buffalo Public School District is facing a bus driver shortage. Cottman said students are waiting extended periods of time outside in the cold for late buses.

"A woman called me the other day at 10:15, Mrs. Cottman this bus was supposed to be here at 8 o'clock its 10:15 and the bus is just getting here," said Cottman.

The proposed resolution would reimburse parents who drive their kids to school with a gas card based on the mileage they drove to get them there.

Buffalo public school board members are debating a resolution that would reimburse parents with gas cards to drive students to school to assist with transportation issues. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/dnzAcK8ycS — Leanne Stuck (@LeanneStuck) January 27, 2022

Board member Jennifer Mecozzi brought up concerns about how much the proposal would cost the district and how this would help parents who do not have vehicles.

Much debate began over whether or not the resolution should be put forth to a vote on Wednesday at the recommendation of Cottman or taken to committee for more revision.

During this debate, Dr. Kriner Cash weighed in and said he has concerns about the resolution and the impact it may have on the district.

"I'm the one that has to execute your resolutions so if you want to get educated about the inaccuracies in this resolution and about the many concerns that I and staff have about this resolution then the least thing you can do is go to committee," Cash said.

The board voted to have the resolution taken to committee for further review.

Another notable resolution presented would give Buffalo Public School employees a COVID-19 bonus.

Board Member Terrance Heard presented a resolution that would give current Buffalo Public School employees a one-time $2,000 COVID-19 retention bonus and new hires a $500 bonus.

The funding for the bonuses would come from Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Funds (“ESSER”).