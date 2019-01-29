BUFFALO, N.Y. — You can likely expect some school closings during this week, but it's still too early to tell.

As for Western New York's biggest district, Buffalo Public Schools said Monday that officials are closely monitoring the weather.

Buffalo Public Schools would not say if or when they would make a decision, but they did urge students to plan ahead and dress warm with hats and gloves.

Officials point out that most schools have a form of winter weather gear you can use.

The district sent out a statement today that said, in part: "The decision of whether or not to close schools is based on New York State Department of Education guidance. When the National Weather Service issues wind chill advisories between minus-15 and minus-25 degrees, the Buffalo Public Schools will strongly consider closing."